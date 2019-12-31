Due to concerns of COVID-19 and the impact it can have on the population we serve; Providence Health Care is restricting visitation access at this time. We will only be allowing those who provide essential service or function to access our community. All other access will be denied until further notice. All providers and visitors that are deemed essential will continue to be screened upon their arrival following CDC & CMS guidelines. If anyone shows signs or symptoms of COVID-19, they will be asked to leave immediately.