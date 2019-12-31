Providence Health Care at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Ind., is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility with a history of five-star ratings. We are located just 10 minutes northwest of downtown Terre Haute. Sponsored by the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, our not-for-profit facility focuses on holistic care in a peaceful, spacious, home-like setting. We offer inpatient and outpatient Physical, Occupational, Speech and Aquatic Therapy. We pride ourselves on a warm and caring staff, round-the-clock-skilled nursing care, private rooms, fresh-made meals and therapy seven days a week.
Due to concerns of COVID-19 and the impact it can have on the population we serve; Providence Health Care is restricting visitation access at this time. We will only be allowing those who provide essential service or function to access our community. All other access will be denied until further notice. All providers and visitors that are deemed essential will continue to be screened upon their arrival following CDC & CMS guidelines. If anyone shows signs or symptoms of COVID-19, they will be asked to leave immediately.
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|5080
|282
|Lake
|1715
|77
|Cass
|1101
|1
|Hamilton
|729
|58
|Hendricks
|645
|31
|St. Joseph
|602
|16
|Johnson
|548
|58
|Allen
|504
|37
|Madison
|401
|46
|Clark
|283
|13
|Elkhart
|269
|7
|Bartholomew
|238
|11
|Porter
|228
|5
|Hancock
|204
|9
|LaPorte
|199
|5
|Decatur
|195
|27
|Shelby
|191
|10
|Boone
|185
|20
|Floyd
|173
|13
|Howard
|158
|5
|Delaware
|152
|13
|Morgan
|136
|4
|Vanderburgh
|126
|1
|Harrison
|125
|5
|Jackson
|125
|1
|Monroe
|122
|7
|Grant
|119
|8
|Miami
|96
|0
|Lawrence
|95
|11
|Franklin
|95
|7
|Tippecanoe
|95
|2
|Ripley
|91
|5
|Dearborn
|90
|6
|Warrick
|84
|14
|Jennings
|72
|2
|Orange
|63
|8
|Vigo
|62
|5
|Putnam
|59
|4
|Noble
|58
|9
|Greene
|48
|6
|Newton
|46
|5
|Daviess
|46
|11
|White
|42
|0
|Washington
|41
|0
|Jasper
|40
|1
|Scott
|39
|2
|Montgomery
|37
|0
|Henry
|36
|1
|Clinton
|35
|1
|Wayne
|33
|3
|Rush
|31
|1
|Kosciusko
|30
|1
|Marshall
|28
|1
|Wabash
|28
|1
|Fulton
|26
|0
|Fayette
|26
|4
|Jefferson
|26
|0
|LaGrange
|24
|2
|Owen
|22
|1
|Pulaski
|21
|0
|Steuben
|21
|1
|Knox
|20
|0
|Clay
|19
|1
|Dubois
|18
|0
|Carroll
|18
|1
|Tipton
|18
|1
|DeKalb
|16
|1
|Whitley
|16
|1
|Crawford
|16
|0
|Brown
|15
|1
|Switzerland
|15
|0
|Starke
|15
|1
|Randolph
|15
|2
|Sullivan
|13
|0
|Jay
|12
|0
|Parke
|12
|0
|Warren
|11
|1
|Fountain
|10
|2
|Perry
|10
|0
|Posey
|9
|0
|Huntington
|9
|2
|Vermillion
|7
|0
|Adams
|7
|1
|Martin
|7
|0
|Benton
|7
|0
|Blackford
|7
|1
|Union
|6
|0
|Gibson
|6
|0
|Wells
|5
|0
|Spencer
|5
|0
|Ohio
|4
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|33449
|1457
|Lake
|3192
|123
|DuPage
|2736
|139
|Will
|2254
|145
|Kane
|1308
|41
|McHenry
|552
|31
|St. Clair
|434
|25
|Winnebago
|365
|10
|Rock Island
|342
|9
|Unassigned
|335
|0
|Madison
|318
|18
|Kankakee
|313
|24
|Kendall
|235
|5
|Sangamon
|159
|8
|Randolph
|126
|1
|Champaign
|114
|6
|Ogle
|110
|1
|Macon
|103
|11
|McLean
|94
|3
|Clinton
|90
|1
|DeKalb
|82
|1
|Boone
|81
|9
|Jefferson
|81
|9
|Peoria
|78
|2
|Whiteside
|76
|5
|Jackson
|75
|7
|Monroe
|67
|10
|Warren
|53
|0
|LaSalle
|49
|1
|Jasper
|44
|3
|Adams
|40
|0
|Tazewell
|38
|3
|Henry
|38
|0
|Knox
|36
|0
|Grundy
|30
|0
|Macoupin
|30
|0
|Marion
|28
|0
|Christian
|28
|4
|Williamson
|28
|0
|Cass
|27
|0
|Montgomery
|24
|1
|Coles
|22
|1
|Lee
|22
|0
|Stephenson
|22
|0
|Morgan
|21
|1
|Iroquois
|20
|0
|Livingston
|20
|1
|Pulaski
|17
|0
|Vermilion
|16
|0
|Fayette
|16
|2
|Douglas
|14
|0
|Perry
|13
|0
|McDonough
|12
|0
|Woodford
|12
|1
|Jersey
|12
|1
|Bureau
|11
|0
|Jo Daviess
|11
|0
|Crawford
|10
|0
|Mason
|10
|0
|Shelby
|10
|0
|Carroll
|9
|2
|Franklin
|8
|0
|Washington
|8
|0
|Union
|8
|0
|Ford
|8
|1
|Menard
|7
|0
|Piatt
|7
|0
|Logan
|7
|0
|Mercer
|7
|0
|Effingham
|5
|1
|Moultrie
|5
|0
|Hancock
|5
|0
|Clark
|5
|0
|Bond
|5
|1
|Johnson
|4
|0
|Massac
|4
|0
|Henderson
|4
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0
|Saline
|3
|0
|Cumberland
|3
|0
|Greene
|3
|0
|Alexander
|3
|0
|Lawrence
|3
|0
|Fulton
|3
|0
|Richland
|3
|0
|White
|2
|0
|Wayne
|2
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|De Witt
|2
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Wabash
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|Schuyler
|1
|0
|Stark
|1
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0