NPG Computers

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Marion
|4263
|214
|Lake
|1292
|57
|Hamilton
|624
|41
|Hendricks
|518
|20
|Johnson
|456
|40
|St. Joseph
|454
|10
|Madison
|351
|34
|Allen
|343
|27
|Porter
|193
|5
|Clark
|188
|11
|Elkhart
|185
|3
|Decatur
|178
|21
|Boone
|166
|18
|Hancock
|151
|7
|Floyd
|149
|9
|Bartholomew
|146
|7
|LaPorte
|144
|5
|Cass
|138
|1
|Shelby
|125
|6
|Morgan
|124
|4
|Delaware
|121
|9
|Monroe
|118
|5
|Harrison
|105
|3
|Grant
|101
|4
|Jackson
|97
|0
|Vanderburgh
|96
|1
|Franklin
|91
|7
|Ripley
|86
|3
|Lawrence
|83
|9
|Howard
|75
|4
|Dearborn
|72
|5
|Warrick
|68
|8
|Jennings
|64
|1
|Vigo
|60
|5
|Tippecanoe
|59
|2
|Putnam
|53
|4
|Noble
|45
|4
|Greene
|44
|4
|Daviess
|38
|6
|Newton
|38
|4
|Orange
|38
|4
|Washington
|31
|0
|Wayne
|30
|2
|Henry
|29
|1
|Montgomery
|27
|0
|Miami
|27
|0
|Scott
|27
|2
|Marshall
|26
|1
|Jasper
|24
|1
|Kosciusko
|23
|1
|Owen
|22
|1
|Fayette
|22
|4
|Jefferson
|21
|0
|Rush
|21
|1
|Clinton
|20
|1
|Clay
|19
|1
|Knox
|18
|0
|LaGrange
|18
|1
|Steuben
|18
|1
|Dubois
|16
|0
|Whitley
|16
|1
|Tipton
|14
|1
|Brown
|14
|1
|Crawford
|13
|0
|DeKalb
|13
|1
|Switzerland
|13
|0
|Randolph
|12
|2
|Starke
|11
|1
|White
|11
|0
|Sullivan
|10
|0
|Wabash
|10
|1
|Parke
|9
|0
|Jay
|9
|0
|Fountain
|8
|2
|Posey
|8
|0
|Warren
|7
|1
|Adams
|7
|1
|Vermillion
|7
|0
|Carroll
|7
|1
|Blackford
|6
|1
|Wells
|6
|0
|Union
|6
|0
|Fulton
|6
|0
|Huntington
|6
|2
|Perry
|6
|0
|Martin
|6
|0
|Spencer
|5
|0
|Gibson
|5
|0
|Benton
|4
|0
|Ohio
|2
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Pulaski
|1
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Confirmed
|Deaths
|Cook
|24546
|1072
|Lake
|2379
|89
|DuPage
|1947
|103
|Will
|1820
|110
|Kane
|764
|37
|McHenry
|399
|22
|St. Clair
|316
|19
|Kankakee
|285
|14
|Rock Island
|242
|6
|Winnebago
|238
|5
|Unassigned
|228
|1
|Madison
|226
|13
|Kendall
|157
|4
|Champaign
|97
|4
|Macon
|93
|10
|McLean
|86
|3
|Jefferson
|75
|1
|Ogle
|71
|1
|Sangamon
|69
|4
|Randolph
|63
|1
|Monroe
|58
|8
|DeKalb
|56
|1
|Jackson
|50
|6
|Clinton
|49
|0
|Peoria
|46
|2
|Whiteside
|45
|3
|Boone
|41
|6
|LaSalle
|38
|1
|Jasper
|36
|2
|Henry
|32
|0
|Adams
|29
|0
|Grundy
|26
|0
|Christian
|26
|4
|Tazewell
|25
|3
|Macoupin
|24
|0
|Marion
|24
|0
|Montgomery
|21
|1
|Warren
|19
|0
|Livingston
|18
|1
|Lee
|18
|0
|Coles
|18
|0
|Williamson
|17
|0
|Knox
|16
|0
|Fayette
|15
|1
|Morgan
|14
|1
|Iroquois
|14
|0
|Stephenson
|13
|0
|Pulaski
|12
|0
|Douglas
|12
|0
|Jo Daviess
|11
|0
|Woodford
|11
|1
|Vermilion
|10
|0
|Jersey
|10
|0
|Bureau
|8
|0
|Crawford
|8
|0
|Franklin
|8
|0
|Piatt
|7
|0
|Washington
|7
|0
|Cass
|7
|0
|Carroll
|7
|2
|Mason
|6
|0
|Ford
|6
|1
|Mercer
|5
|0
|Effingham
|5
|1
|Union
|5
|0
|Logan
|4
|0
|Shelby
|4
|0
|Menard
|4
|0
|Hancock
|4
|0
|Bond
|4
|1
|Clark
|4
|0
|McDonough
|4
|0
|Marshall
|4
|0
|Johnson
|3
|0
|Massac
|3
|0
|Saline
|3
|0
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|Greene
|2
|0
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|Moultrie
|2
|0
|Cumberland
|2
|0
|Henderson
|2
|0
|Clay
|2
|0
|Richland
|2
|0
|Perry
|2
|0
|Alexander
|2
|0
|Lawrence
|2
|0
|White
|1
|0
|Wayne
|1
|0
|Wabash
|1
|0
|Pike
|1
|0
|Fulton
|1
|0
|Stark
|1
|0
|Schuyler
|1
|0
|Hardin
|1
|0
|De Witt
|1
|0
|Calhoun
|1
|0