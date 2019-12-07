Clear

Hairbangers Ball Sat, December 7, 2019

Terre Haute
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Brazil
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Marshall
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 34°
Cloudy start and cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to know for Friday

Image

'Reach inside your heart and give what you can,' An annual event dedicated to giving back to childre

Image

Friday: Sky clears up, cooler. High: 44

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Heavy police presence at Vincennes apartment complex

Image

Christmas trees and hot chocolate: Holiday Hill Tree Farm getting set for the holiday season

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Driving on wet leaves

Image

App claims to help keep people safe

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley