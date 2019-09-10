Clear

Indianapolis Fall Boat & RV Show

{UPICKEM}

Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Another sunny hot afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival

Image

Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High: 88

Image

Coding program for girls sparks interest, doubles in student numbers - 6:00

Image

Man arrested in deadly Vincennes shooting

Image

Police search for man mistakenly released from Vigo County Jail nearly two-weeks ago

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High: 87°

Image

Jacob Rutledge

Image

Vincennes Lincoln football

Image

ISU Volleyball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator