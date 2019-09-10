Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Honoring the Badge
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Indianapolis Fall Boat & RV Show
{UPICKEM}
Terre Haute
Clear
84°
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
84°
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
85°
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
84°
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
84°
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
84°
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
84°
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Another sunny hot afternoon.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Police search for man mistakenly released from Vigo County Jail nearly two-weeks ago
Two Amish men escape police after being pulled over for drinking and driving their horse and buggy
Terre Haute elementary school goes on brief lockout after a person with a gun was reported nearby
Police identify victim in deadly Vincennes shooting
Nearly $3,000 in damages reported as Clark County cemetery vandalized
Judge to reconsider sentence for Greene County man serving life for 1995 murder
Asking customers not to bring guns into stores is one thing. Enforcing the policy is another
Semi full of Nutella rolls over on Indiana highway
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of people who started overnight Vermillion County fire
Indiana driver accused of letting students drive school bus pleads guilty
Latest Video
Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival
Wednesday: Sunny, hot. High: 88
Coding program for girls sparks interest, doubles in student numbers - 6:00
Man arrested in deadly Vincennes shooting
Police search for man mistakenly released from Vigo County Jail nearly two-weeks ago
All You Need to Know for Wednesday
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, very warm. High: 87°
Jacob Rutledge
Vincennes Lincoln football
ISU Volleyball
In Case You Missed It
Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis
More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming
Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program
Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign
Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper
Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams
Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say
Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse
ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza
Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator