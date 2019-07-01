Clear

Fourth of July Trivia

{SS-APP}

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Hot and Stormy Week!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Illinois laws going into effect that might have an impact on you

Image

Mixing clouds and sun. Dangerously Hot. Afternoon storms. High: 91° Feels Like: 99°

Image

Roshel

Image

WVFCA

Image

Phegley

Image

IL Gov. signs exec. order supporting LGBTQ students

Image

1834 Sanctuary Farm hosts tours

Image

Be There or Be Square Car Show

Image

GSKP memorial picnic table finished

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way