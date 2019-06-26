Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Ask The Storm Team
Kevin's Weather
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros Who Know
Pump Watch
Workforce FIT
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Ultimate All-Star Game Experience
Terre Haute
Clear
79°
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
80°
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78°
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
79°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
78°
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
79°
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
79°
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Heat Wave Begins!
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
One airlifted after a motorcycle crash near Parke/Vigo County line
'There is no justice in that'; Shoals cabin owners fight to keep their homes
Illinois becomes 11th state to allow recreational marijuana
One person in custody after Terre Haute stand-off
Mayor: Assistant Police Chief to keep position after DUI arrest
Girl Scout, 11, killed by falling tree at Indiana camp
Washington man ejected from vehicle, then dragged by another car for 160 feet in Knox County crash
Child riding bicycle injured after being hit by vehicle
Terre Haute man arrested after allegedly propositioning female inmates in Sullivan County Jail
Indiana DCS sued over care it provides to children
Latest Video
All You Need to Know for Wednesday
All-Star Game Prize Pack Giveaway
Child molestation cases on the rise: Mother of an alleged victim speaks out
Mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Perhaps a late afternoon storm. High: 88°
Tuesday Late Forecast
New farmers market works to build economic growth in Sullivan
Local hospital gains a new critical incident response team
Terre Haute residents let their voices be heard in listening session
Terre Haute Police Department rolls out 17 new squad cars
60 roosters, hens, and chicks removed from Owen County home after police receive animal neglect, chi
In Case You Missed It
Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death
Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal
Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States
Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI
Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources
4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois
National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather
New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way
Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them
Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father