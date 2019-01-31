Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

QUIZ: What Kind Of Big Game Viewer Are You?

 

Terre Haute
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -3°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: -10°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -3°
Rockville
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -3°
Casey
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: -2°
Brazil
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -3°
Marshall
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -3°
Dangerous cold, but warming up
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Becoming cloudy with afternoon snow showers possible. Not as cold. High: 19° Wind chill: -10°

Image

The wind is slowing down...but it's still cold

Image

Local church offers free coats for kids in need

Image

Rex rings

Image

Kenyon Sholty

Image

Caring for your pets in cold weather

Image

Unsung heroes: ISU's Facilities Management staff hard at work as students have the day off

Image

Cold weather in Southern Indiana

Image

Two Parke County towns asked to conserve water

Image

Dangerously cold today...but there's light at the end of the tunnel

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies