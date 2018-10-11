Howl-O-Ween Pet Photo Contest

Home
Clear
Terre Haute
Clear
54°
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
51°
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
52°
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Clear
54°
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
51°
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Clear
54°
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54°
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Becoming sunny; but cooler days ahead.
Most Popular Stories
Police say gunshots were exchanged at Sullivan Days Inn, autopsy scheduled for Thursday
Statewide search underway for semi driver involved in Jasper Co. fatal hit-and-run
Casey's construction site in Seelyville collapses, workers hurt
15 government employees in Indiana face public corruption charges
'...the risk of any outdoor event.' Air Show Committee says tickets are non-refundable after rain/parking issues
Man arrested in Vermillion County for trying to buy a motorcycle on Craigslist with pot
Former commissioner behind bars again, this time accused of stealing a cell phone
Around 150 guns, other stolen items found in Clay County home
Police identify woman killed in Sullivan Days Inn shooting
Deer hunters, look out for purple paint
Latest Video
Mattoon school shooter receives the maximum sentence
Work starts on downtown mural
Did Kevin say frost is in the forecast?
West Vigo Community Center receives big donation
The Red Cross and Hurricane relief
Crews moving forward on Margaret Avenue project
New store announces opening date for mall location
Knox County business leaders meet for trap shoot
Staying safe at the Covered Bridge Festival
Kids learn all about fire prevention
In Case You Missed It
'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum
Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate
Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew
Money raised at charity game helps local kids
Precious items saved after VFW closure
Annual powwow connects people through ceremony
Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history
Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash
Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge
Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders