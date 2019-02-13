Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Boat Sport & Travel Show
Terre Haute
Clear
34°
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
34°
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31°
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
34°
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
33°
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
34°
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
34°
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Mainly sunny and a colder day.
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Five arrested during The Wabash Valley's Most Wanted
Residents react to Resolution to split Chicago from Illinois
State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built
Texas police find 4 malnourished children -- 2 of them locked in a dog crate
Vigo Co Sheriff's Office asking for help in theft of car wheels
Parents upset over Eastern Greene school board decision
The FBI wants help identifying the women in a confessed serial killer's hand drawn portraits of his victims
The FBI wants help identifying the women in a confessed serial killer's hand drawn portraits of his victims
Vigo County School Corporation releases survey results
Why is your tax refund lower this year? A local tax expert explains
Latest Video
Wednesday Afternoon Weather
State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built
100 Women Who Care, Members invited to Join
All You Need to Know for Wednesday
New supplement could help treat types of herpes
Some sunshine possible Colder and windy. High: 37°
Marshall
Linton
Bloomfield
THN West Vigo
In Case You Missed It
Child welfare bill clears major hurdle
The latest Closings and Delays
Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster
Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service
200 honored at Night to Shine Prom
Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change
UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property
Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support
New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers
Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road