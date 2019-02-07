Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Weather Pics
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Deals
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Warning
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Sports 10 Finish Line Frenzy
{UPICKEM}
Terre Haute
Overcast
59°
Hi: 60° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
50°
Hi: 58° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 50°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
57°
Hi: 58° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 57°
More Weather
Rockville
Overcast
59°
Hi: 57° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Casey
Overcast
38°
Hi: 45° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 27°
More Weather
Brazil
Overcast
59°
Hi: 57° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Marshall
Overcast
59°
Hi: 54° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 59°
More Weather
Showers and storms, fog and then colder!
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Daviess County babysitter charged after six-month-old baby suffered a skull fracture and broken arm
Officers recognize, arrest Indiana woman who barked at police dog
Workers and residents evacuated as part of Sullivan building collapses
The latest Closings and Delays
Martin County Humane Society starts accepting applications to adopt dogs rescued in puppy mill
Tracking flooding in the Wabash Valley - river stages and road conditions
Police in Greene County search for missing 17-year-old
2 from Illinois die in crash on ice-covered I70 in Missouri
It was standing room only as Vigo County Schools Superintendent delivered his first State of the Schools Address
JCPenney is ditching appliances and most furniture from its stores
Latest Video
Rain with possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Becoming windy and turning colder . High: 62°
All You Need to Know for Thursday
Rain with possible thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Becoming windy and turning colder . High: 62°
ISU Basketball
North Vermillion
Vincennes Lincoln
Sholty
It was standing room only as Vigo County Schools Superintendent delivered his first State of the Sc
A rainy Wednesday night with more storms in the forecast
The French Village gets the green light at VU
In Case You Missed It
The latest Closings and Delays
Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change
UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property
Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support
New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers
Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road
Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation
The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension
Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse
Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program