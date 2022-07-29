Nathan Springfield joined the News 10 – WTHI team in June 2022 as the Southern Bureau Chief.
Born and raised in Vincennes, Nathan graduated from Vincennes Lincoln High School in 2014 and took various online courses for broadcasting and journalism.
For the last 7 years, Nathan worked full time as a New Account Representative and Consumer Loan Officer at Owen County State Bank in Bicknell and part time as a Substitute Teacher at South Knox School Corporation.
Nathan has always had a passion for broadcast journalism. In February 2015, he created We Are Knox County, a website that covers news, weather and community events happening in Vincennes and all Knox County.
Working at WTHI-TV has been lifelong dream of Nathan’s. While he is excited to work for the station he grew up watching, he is even more excited to share the stories that are important to his friends and neighbors in his hometown.
Don’t hesitate to email Nathan at nspringfield@wthitv.com if you have a story idea or just want to say ‘hello’. You can also connect with Nathan on Facebook and Twitter.