Jevan McCoskey joined News10 in June 2022 and is a Multimedia Journalist for WTHI.
Jevan was born and raised in beautiful Terre Haute, Indiana and graduated from Terre Haute South High school. From there, he traveled over to Bloomington where he graduated from Indiana University.
Jevan graduated in May of 2022 with a degree in Media and a specialization In Sports Broadcast Journalism. While on campus Jevan was a part of IUSTV Sports where he had the opportunity to travel the world covering the Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball team and football team. Jevan worked as a beat reporter and as an anchor for a student-ran media program ‘Hoosier Sports Nite”. His favorite college memory was traveling to the Bahamas with the men’s basketball team.
When he is not working hard at the station, Jevan enjoys time with his family. He took a job in his hometown, so, that is a given. He also enjoys spending time with friends and watching sports whenever possible.
If you have any story ideas, feel free to reach out to him via email!