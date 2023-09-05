Jackson Plank is a multimedia journalist and producer. He joined News 10 in August 2023.
Jackson was born and raised in Central Indiana. He is a proud graduate of the University of Florida (Go Gators!), where he studied political science. Jackson was first inspired to pursue broadcast journalism upon watching the news with his grandparents during his childhood. His first exposure to the industry came in high school when he took classes in television production.
When he is not at the station, Jackson enjoys binge-watching true-crime shows, running, and spending time with his family.
Jackson is excited to make the Wabash Valley home. If you have any story ideas, please email him at jplank@wthitv.com.