Caleb Bryant joined News 10 in September of 2022 as a multimedia journalist and producer.
Caleb grew up in Danville, Illinois. After he graduated high school in 2018, he attended college at Indiana State University. While at ISU, he worked for a student media company called Syc Creations. Caleb specialized in creating promotional videos for different organizations on and off campus. He received a bachelor's degree in Communication with a focus in Media Studies in December of 2021.
Caleb has always had an interest in all things creative. He enjoys using a camera to tell a story. With that being said, he is excited to be a part of the News 10 team.
While he is not at the station, he enjoys watching movies, hanging out with family and friends, being outside, and playing with his corgi, Brutus!
If you have any story ideas, you can email Caleb at: cbryant@wthitv.com or find him here on Facebook.