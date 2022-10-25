Madison Zaleski is a Multimedia Journalist and producer for WTHI. She joined News10 in September of 2022.
Madison was born and raised in Naperville, Illinois. She attended school at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where she received a degree in Communication and double minors in Film & New Media and Studio Art. During her time at Carthage College, she played for the women's soccer team all four years. Madison was a member of the Pi Theta sorority and worked part-time for the Carthage Video and Production Crew.
During the summer of 2021, Madison moved to New Orleans and worked as a reporter intern for WGNO-TV.
When Madison is not at the station, she enjoys traveling, painting, going for runs, watching Marvel movies, and spending time with her family.
Madison is excited to be reporting in the Wabash Valley. If you have a story idea, you can email her at mzaleski@wthitv.com. You can also connect with Madison over Facebook or Twitter.