 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From noon to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southerly winds increase during the
afternoon and evening hours across most of Central Indiana. Any
shower or thunderstorm that develops within the windy
environment will have the potential to produce even stronger
wind gusts up to 60 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Commissioners look at bids for old International Paper building demolition

  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners are preparing for the next steps in tearing down an abandoned building.

The old International Paper building sits on the same property as The Mill. The commissioners made the decision to have the building demolished.

That was due to safety reasons.

The commissioners received seven total bids for the project.

Commissioner Chris Switzer says that's the most they've ever received for one project.

He says the next step is looking for outside funding for the project.

"We're ready to move forward. I think we just need to do some more due diligence on our behalf to make sure if there is an opportunity to pay for this, so it doesn't directly come from taxpayers, we should do that," Switzer said.

Switzer said the price of bids they received ranged from $80,000 to $450,000

Recommended for you