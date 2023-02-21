Commissioners look at bids for old International Paper building demolition

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners are preparing for the next steps in tearing down an abandoned building.
The old International Paper building sits on the same property as The Mill. The commissioners made the decision to have the building demolished.
That was due to safety reasons.
The commissioners received seven total bids for the project.
Commissioner Chris Switzer says that's the most they've ever received for one project.
He says the next step is looking for outside funding for the project.
"We're ready to move forward. I think we just need to do some more due diligence on our behalf to make sure if there is an opportunity to pay for this, so it doesn't directly come from taxpayers, we should do that," Switzer said.
Switzer said the price of bids they received ranged from $80,000 to $450,000