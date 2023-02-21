Commissioners look at bids for old International Paper building demolition

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From noon to 10 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southerly winds increase during the afternoon and evening hours across most of Central Indiana. Any shower or thunderstorm that develops within the windy environment will have the potential to produce even stronger wind gusts up to 60 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&