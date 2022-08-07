Collett Park welcomes new "futsal" court

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local park welcomed an exciting addition!
The Collett Park Neighborhood Association partnered with the Terre Haute Parks Department and the city of Terre Haute to make it happen.
We're talking about the new futsal court in Collett Park.
The ribbon cutting was on Saturday!
You may not have heard of it yet, but futsal is soccer played on a hard surface. The new court set-up includes a hard court, fresh paint, and goals.
Organizers say it's a way to localize the game of futsal - especially with the World Cup coming up soon!
"So, every time there's some big event everybody is interested in soccer. We're really lucky that this is the year we got it finished because we've been working on this for three or four years," Ann Welch with the Collett Park Neighborhood Association said.
The court is located at the northeastern corner of the park.