Clay County has a new historical marker - here's who it's for

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new Indiana historical marker, and it's calling Brazil, Indiana, home.
On Tuesday, the public came out to celebrate the dedication of the Jimmy Hoffa State Historical Marker.
It commemorates the brazil native famous for his labor union efforts during the great depression. He became active in the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in the 30s and served as general president later.
That marker is at the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Indiana 59. This is near the Clay County Historical Society.
There are many historical markers across Indiana, including three other markers in Clay County.