 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast, southwest,
and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- High moisture content in combination with the potential for a
narrow corridor of thunderstorms along a developing boundary
may lead to prolonged heavy rainfall. Widespread totals of
1-2 inches along with isolated totals in excess of 3 inches
are possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Clay County has a new historical marker - here's who it's for

  • Updated
  • 0

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new Indiana historical marker, and it's calling Brazil, Indiana, home.

On Tuesday, the public came out to celebrate the dedication of the Jimmy Hoffa State Historical Marker.

It commemorates the brazil native famous for his labor union efforts during the great depression. He became active in the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in the 30s and served as general president later.

That marker is at the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Indiana 59. This is near the Clay County Historical Society.

There are many historical markers across Indiana, including three other markers in Clay County.

Learn more about the markers here.

Recommended for you