Clay County family of seven needs your help, after storms destroy their home

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clay County family is in desperate need of your help.
The Jasper's are a family of seven living in Brazil, Indiana whose home was destroyed by the recent storms.
"We turned the corner, and it was gone. There was just a bunch of trees sitting inside of it, and on top of it," local resident Teddi Jasper said.
The Jasper's tell News 10 they couldn't afford homeowner's insurance.
The situation gets worse. It's not just the two of them impacted by this devastation. They have five children.
"My 7-year-old daughter looked at me and said, 'Mom, where are we going to live?' "It's hard whenever they're asking questions I don't have the answers to," Teddi Jasper said.
The tree took out three bedrooms plus the family's living room.
The Jasper's say the Brazil community has come out in waves to support them with food and clothing donations. A man even showed up to shower them in prayer.
"I don't know what we would've done because we just had the clothes on our back. What we were able to salvage from our home wasn't even enough to fill a 10x10 shed," Jasper said.
Now, the family is working toward a place to put the items they've kindly been given. However, they need your help. They are asking for financial donations, and they say it's one of the hardest things they have ever had to do.
"I was crying -- I was a mess. I was ugly crying. I'm like what are we going to do? My husband's exact words were, 'We're going to keep doing what we always do. We're going to put good out there. Be good people, and hopefully it comes back to us," Jasper said.
Kyle Jasper is also being prepped for his second lung surgery of the year next week. However, the family is choosing to stay optimistic through it all.
If you'd like to donate, click here. You can also personally drop off donations at 6 East Logan Street Brazil, Indiana 47834.