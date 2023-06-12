Caucus selects new West Terre Haute board member

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Democratic caucus has ended resulting in a brand new board member for the town of West Terre Haute.
We've reported, Larry Cassagne and Ralph Whitaker each received 74 votes in the primary election for the position.
A caucus Monday was meant to pick a person for the seat.
The caucus happened, but neither Cassagne nor Whitaker was selected.
Instead, Jody Roach will fill the seat. Vigo County Democratic party chair Joe Etling explained.
He says Indiana election code allows for any eligible candidate to file up to 72 hours before the caucus.
Six people filed declarations, and Roach was selected.