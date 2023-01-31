Can you guess how much maple syrup was produced in Vigo County last year?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Time is running out to participate in Vigo County's annual "Maple Syrup Guessing Contest".
The competition is hosted each year by the county parks department.
Participating is easy - guess how many gallons of syrup were produced in Vigo County parks last year.
Then, submit your answer to the parks department's Facebook page.
The person who gets it right will win a free quart of the delicious syrup.
Here's a little help from the parks department.
They say when it's colder, more syrup is typically produced.
The deadline to submit your guess is midnight tonight.