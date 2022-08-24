Campus memorial set for Monday to honor three ISU students killed in crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A memorial is set to honor the Indiana State University students killed in a weekend crash.

According to a letter sent to ISU staff, there will be a memorial to honor Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili and Caleb VanHooser on Monday.

The three were killed in a weekend crash, that left two others hurt.

The memorial will take place on August 29 at 6 P.M. in Tilson Auditorium.