Campus memorial set for Monday to honor three ISU students killed in crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A memorial is set to honor the Indiana State University students killed in a weekend crash.
According to a letter sent to ISU staff, there will be a memorial to honor Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili and Caleb VanHooser on Monday.
'I just said, we need to help these people' Good Samaritan helps rescue two ISU students in fatal crash
Lucas Bishop says he doesn't want the credit after rushing to help save two ISU students in fatal crash.
The three were killed in a weekend crash, that left two others hurt.
The memorial will take place on August 29 at 6 P.M. in Tilson Auditorium.