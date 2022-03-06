Bloom Bros opens its doors for the spring season

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River from Elliston to Hazleton.

Wabash River from Montezuma to Mount Carmel.

.Ongoing and renewed flooding will continue or develop along
portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers over the
next 24 to 48 hours and beyond. River stages will rise again during
this time due to expected rainfall tonight into Monday. Minor
flooding is expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land.

Flooding on the lower portions of the White and Wabash Rivers may
last well into this week if not beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued Monday morning by around 1100 AM
CST /1200 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT TO
SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From late Monday night to Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday /8:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 14.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall to 14.6 feet and then begin
rising early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above
flood stage early Tuesday morning to 18.5 feet early Thursday
morning. It will fall below flood stage Saturday morning to
11.0 feet and then begin rising Tuesday, March 15 then rise
again.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 12.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall to 12.4 feet and then begin
rising tomorrow morning. It will then rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to 17.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It
will fall below flood stage Friday afternoon to 9.8 feet and
then begin rising Tuesday, March 15. It will then rise again
to 10.3 feet Tuesday, March 15. It will fall again and remain
below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, south
central Indiana, southeast Indiana, southwest Indiana and west
central Indiana, including the following counties, in central
Indiana, Bartholomew, Decatur, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson,
Marion, Morgan, Rush and Shelby. In east central Indiana, Henry
and Randolph. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence
and Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Owen, Putnam and Vigo.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Bloom Bros opens its doors for the spring season

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Spring is almost in bloom, and the Blooms Brothers are celebrating by opening for the season!

After a winter hiatus, The Apple House -- home of the Blooms Brothers, is ready for customers! Here you can find a unique spread of flowers, plants, garden décor, and much more.

During the spring season, their products will change each week. Right now, they have a range of pansies to choose from.

Pansies in bloom

Tom Cummins, the co-owner of the store, says not only can you get your garden inventory, but his employees can also help with any of your lawn care needs.

"You know we're just here to make everybody's landscape situation and gardening experience easier for them," Cummins said.

Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

