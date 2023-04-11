Bill that would provide help for Hoosier families in need heads to the governor's desk

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A bill expanding help for families is headed to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.
If signed, Senate Bill 265 would increase eligibility requirements for the temporary assistance for needy families program.
The program provides job training, child care, transportation and financial assistance.
The bill widens income eligibility while increasing the help provided.
Senator Jon Ford also says that a woman who is pregnant would be eligible to apply.
The expansion would not increase taxes for Hoosiers.