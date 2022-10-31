 Skip to main content
Share Your Thanksgiving - Here's how you can help families in need in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help feed hungry families as we approach the holidays.

The annual Share Your Thanksgiving food drive is underway. 

You can help with monetary and non-perishable food donations for those who need it in the Wabash Valley.

This year, the event is sponsored by Andrews Heating and Air Conditioning.

Drop off Locations

  • Apple House
  • Kroger North
  • Kroger South
  • Holler Family Dentistry
  • Smudde Family Dentistry
  • ISU Career Center
  • Mosaic
  • Woodrow Wilson Middle School
  • Ben Franklin Elementary
  • Sugar Grove Elementary
  • St. Patrick's School
  • Hoosier Prairie
  • Riley Elementary School
  • CSL Plasma Center
  • Dentistry Just For Kids and Orthodontics
  • Papa John's Wabash
  • Davis Park Elementary
  • Calvary Cemetery
  • First Farmers Bank & Trust TH South
  • ISU Sigma Alpha Lambda -231 N. 6thSt.
  • Hydrite
  • Powell Orthodontics
  • Geon
  • Old National Bank (all branches, Poplar, US-41, Lafayette, Wabash)
  • Walmart, east and south