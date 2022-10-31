Share Your Thanksgiving - Here's how you can help families in need in the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help feed hungry families as we approach the holidays.
The annual Share Your Thanksgiving food drive is underway.
You can help with monetary and non-perishable food donations for those who need it in the Wabash Valley.
This year, the event is sponsored by Andrews Heating and Air Conditioning.
Drop off Locations
- Apple House
- Kroger North
- Kroger South
- Holler Family Dentistry
- Smudde Family Dentistry
- ISU Career Center
- Mosaic
- Woodrow Wilson Middle School
- Ben Franklin Elementary
- Sugar Grove Elementary
- St. Patrick's School
- Hoosier Prairie
- Riley Elementary School
- CSL Plasma Center
- Dentistry Just For Kids and Orthodontics
- Papa John's Wabash
- Davis Park Elementary
- Calvary Cemetery
- First Farmers Bank & Trust TH South
- ISU Sigma Alpha Lambda -231 N. 6thSt.
- Hydrite
- Powell Orthodontics
- Geon
- Old National Bank (all branches, Poplar, US-41, Lafayette, Wabash)
- Walmart, east and south