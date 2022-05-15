Animals received affordable care from Public Vet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Public Vet came to the Vigo County Fairgrounds to offer low cost services for pets.
This clinic was funded by Project Hope, Terre Haute Humane society, and Pet Friendly Services of Indiana.
Pets were able to get spayed or neutered and also receive full wellness exams.
They were checked for parasites, fleas, ticks, and worm control. The goal of the day was to give animals the care they need while also working to limit overpopulation of animals. Veterinarian, Dr. Gabriel Armedariz Peavy, shares the purpose of the day.
"Been an enormous increase in domestic animals because everyone wants pets for the emotional benefits that they have but the increase in pets and households has not been met in the veterinary field. So we're trying to get as many people in and assess what care these animals are getting" shares Dr. Peavy.