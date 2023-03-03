Alex Murdaugh will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his wife and son

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY, MARCH 11...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday, March 11.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 21.8 feet Sunday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, March
11.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MARCH 12...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Sunday, March 12.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Friday was 17.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8
feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Sunday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 17.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Sunday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Central Indiana

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana through the rest of the day. Rainfall totals
of around 2 inches are currently forecast for the region.
Locally higher amounts are possible. This amount of rain may
cause flooding of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Alex Murdaugh will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his wife and son

  • Updated
  • 0

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday for the murders of his wife and grown son -- another chapter in the downfall of the disgraced attorney whose dynastic family had significant legal reach for decades in parts of South Carolina's Lowcountry.

"Amazingly to have you come and testify that it was just another ordinary day. 'My wife and son and I were out just enjoying life.' Not credible. Not believable. You can convince yourself about it but obviously you have the inability to convince anyone else about that," Judge Clifton Newman said moments before the sentencing.

Like he did on the witness stand at trial, Murdaugh maintained his innocence on Friday but Newman pointedly asked when will his web of deceit end.

"I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the night times when you're attempting to go to sleep. I'm sure they come and visit you, I'm sure," the judge told Murdaugh at one point in the Colleton County courtroom.

"Every night," said Murdaugh, whose storied family name was once synonymous with the law in parts of South Carolina.

Typically, sentencing hearings include victim impact statements. There were none on Friday. Instead, the hearing stood out for Newton's direct exchanges with Murdaugh, whose defense the judge said represented "an assault on the integrity of the judicial system."

"I don't question at all the decision of the state not to proceed the death penalty," Newton told Murdaugh.

"But as I sit here in this courtroom and look around (at) the many portraits of judges and other court officials and reflect on the fact that over the past century your family, including you, have been prosecuting people here in this courtroom and many have received a death penalty probably for lesser conduct."

"Remind me of the expression you gave on the witness stand...," the judge said to Murdaugh.

"A tangled web we weave," Murdaugh said, repeating a line from his testimony.

"What did you mean by that?"

"It meant when I lied I continued to lie."

"And the question is when will it end?" Newton said. "When will it end? This ended already for the jury because they've concluded that you continued to lie and lie throughout your testimony."

After sentencing, Murdaugh was released into the custody of the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Wearing a brown jumpsuit and handcuffs, he could be seen leaving the courtroom under the watch of a law enforcement official.

Jury verdict came in less than three hours

After more than a month and dozens of witnesses, jurors took less than three hours Thursday to convict Murdaugh of two counts of murder in the June 2021 killings, as well as two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Follow live updates

Prosecutors asked for life in prison without the possibility of parole, sparing Murdaugh the death penalty.

"Justice was done today," lead prosecutor Creighton Waters said in a Thursday night news conference. "It doesn't matter who your family is. It doesn't matter how much money you have, or people think you have. It doesn't matter ... how prominent you are.

"If you do wrong, if you break the law, if you murder, then justice will be done in South Carolina."

The case brought national attention -- including Netflix and HBO Max documentaries -- to Murdaugh, the former personal injury attorney whose father, grandfather and great-grandfather served as prosecutors for a portion of southern South Carolina from 1920 to 2006.

Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were found fatally shot on the family's Islandton property on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh, who took the stand last week in his own defense, maintained he found the bodies after returning from a brief visit to his sick mother that night.

Prosecutors had argued Murdaugh's motive was to distract and delay investigations into his growing financial problems. They homed in on a history of deceit, arguing he stole millions of dollars from his former clients and law firm and lied to cover his tracks -- theft and lies that Murdaugh admitted in court.

The defense after the verdict asked for a mistrial, but Newman denied it, saying the jury had gotten enough time to consider the evidence -- and the evidence of guilt was "overwhelming."

'The evidence was clear,' juror says

It actually look the jury less than an hour to find Murdaugh guilty, juror Craig Moyer told ABC.

"The evidence was clear," said Moyer, the first on the panel to speak publicly about the trial.

The jury began its deliberations with a vote: "It was two not guilty, one not sure and nine guilty," he said Friday, adding his vote was guilty from the start.

"Everybody was pretty much talking, about 45 minutes later ... we figured it out," he said.

With little to no direct evidence tying Murdaugh to the scene, including no eyewitnesses, the prosecution largely relied on circumstantial evidence, including phone and vehicle tracking systems suggesting Murdaugh's movements the night of the killings.

And prosecutors pointed to another lie that played a key role in the case: a video clip that placed Murdaugh at the murder site shortly before the killings, despite his repeated assertions throughout the investigation that he was not there.

The video, recorded by Paul near the family's dog kennels shortly before the time prosecutors say they were killed, captured Alex Murdaugh's voice in the background, nearly a dozen friends and family members testified.

Murdaugh then testified the voice was his -- and that he'd lied to investigators about his whereabouts because he grew paranoid, which he blamed on his addiction to opioid painkillers.

Moyer, the juror, was surprised when Murdaugh acknowledged the voice heard in the video moments before the murders was his own, he said.

It was that fact that convinced Moyer that Murdaugh was guilty, the juror said.

Moyer said the defense argument that Murdaugh didn't have enough time to commit the crimes and clean up wasn't convincing.

Murdaugh was "a good liar," Moyer said, "but not good enough."

"I didn't see any true remorse or compassion or anything," he added, noting when Murdaugh took the stand, "He didn't cry. All he did was blow snot."

In the end, "it was the victim, Paul Murdaugh, who solved his own murder," Dave Aronberg, state attorney for Florida's Palm Beach County, told CNN Thursday night about the trial.

Defense had pointed to Murdaugh's drug addiction

Defense attorneys had maintained Murdaugh was a loving father and husband who would not harm his family, and they argued authorities did not properly examine other suspects. In closing arguments, the defense mocked the prosecution's theory of motive as nonsensical, and said he lied about his whereabouts because he was "in the throes of addiction," not because he was guilty.

Murdaugh was a partner at a powerful law firm with his name on it. But that prominence belied underlying issues, and the killings of his wife and son were followed by accusations of misappropriated funds, his resignation, an alleged suicide-for-hire and insurance scam plot, a stint in rehab for drug addiction, his disbarment and, ultimately, the murder charges.

In a separate case that has not yet gone to trial, Murdaugh faces 99 charges stemming from a slew of alleged financial crimes, including defrauding his clients, former law firm and the government of millions.

Murdaugh's former law firm -- which renamed itself Parker Law Group in light of his actions -- called Thursday's verdict a step toward justice. Several members of the law group testified during the murder trial.

"The actions of Alex Murdaugh are shocking to us all. Tonight's verdict, which was rendered after a thorough and fair trial, brings justice and some closure to this awful matter," the firm said on Facebook. "Maggie and Paul died tragically and for reasons we may never fully comprehend. They were much beloved, and we will forever mourn their loss."

What surprised legal experts about the verdict

Some attorneys who kept up with the trial didn't expect the unanimous guilty verdict -- especially not as quickly as it came, they told CNN. Murdaugh's lies are likely what led to the speedy decision, they added.

"They convicted him with conviction," criminal defense attorney Sara Azari said. "I really thought there was going to be somewhat of a struggle in this jury room. I think they couldn't get past the lie" about the kennel video.

Murdaugh's testimony likely was a decisive point for the group and a double-edged sword, legal experts told CNN.

It was an opportunity for jurors to empathize with him while he appeared to put it all on the line, confessing to his drug addiction and repeated lies during financial schemes and the murder investigation, the experts said. But the verdict shows jurors did not believe Murdaugh was credible.

A former US attorney for South Carolina expected a hung jury, unable to reach a unanimous decision after extended deliberations, he said.

"The one thing you can clearly take away from this was, he had been lying to a lot of people that he loved for a long time, and so he had obviously gotten to be pretty good at it," Bill Nettles told CNN.

"If he went in there and they believed him, then he would have likely been found not guilty. But once they decide that he's willing to put himself out there and they don't believe him, that's kind of a tough hill to get over," he added.

A lawyer representing alleged financial crime victims of Murdaugh also was surprised by the speed of the verdict, he said. When Justin Bamberg heard a verdict had been reached less than three hours after deliberations started, he suspected Murdaugh would be convicted, he said.

"I truly think that the jury recognized this man lied to everybody," including clients, and that the jury concluded he was lying to them also, he told CNN.

The victims Bamberg represents felt Thursday's verdict was the start of holding Murdaugh accountable, he said.

"Every single person who's been victimized by Alex has wanted one thing: complete accountability," he said. "And complete accountability started here today with this jury verdict."

The-CNN-Wire

CNN's Melissa Alonso, Eric Levenson, Alta Spells and Raja Razek contributed to this report.