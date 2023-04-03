 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White. Minor flooding along the lowest
reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend and
along the Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 17.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.9 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall Wednesday morning. It will rise to
18.0 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

After tornado, Indiana AG's office warns of scams

  • 0
Sullivan tornado aftermath

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers often take advantage of tragedies by preying on people's time of need.

In the wake of the tornado that ripped through the Wabash Valley, many groups and people are offering to help - but some may not be as legitimate as they seem.

Some things you should keep in mind include:

  • Check out contractors' reputations before hiring them
  • Ask for IDs, licenses and proof the contractor is both bonded and insured
  • Get more than one estimate for work
  • Don't believe any promises that aren't in writing
  • Never pay by wire transfer, gift card, cryptocurrency or cash
  • Don't pay the full amount for the project upfront

If you think you have encountered a scam - report it. To do that, file a complaint here or call 800-382-5516.

