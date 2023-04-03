After tornado, Indiana AG's office warns of scams

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Scammers often take advantage of tragedies by preying on people's time of need.
In the wake of the tornado that ripped through the Wabash Valley, many groups and people are offering to help - but some may not be as legitimate as they seem.
Some things you should keep in mind include:
- Check out contractors' reputations before hiring them
- Ask for IDs, licenses and proof the contractor is both bonded and insured
- Get more than one estimate for work
- Don't believe any promises that aren't in writing
- Never pay by wire transfer, gift card, cryptocurrency or cash
- Don't pay the full amount for the project upfront
If you think you have encountered a scam - report it. To do that, file a complaint here or call 800-382-5516.