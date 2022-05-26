After the tragic school shooting in Texas - how can you help?

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Vigo, eastern Sullivan, northeastern Knox, southwestern Clay, western Greene and Daviess Counties through 645 PM EDT... At 611 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from near Sullivan to 6 miles south of Linton to Washington. Movement was north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Landspouts, wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Sullivan around 615 PM EDT. Linton around 620 PM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE; MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH