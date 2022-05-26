After the tragic school shooting in Texas - how can you help?

It's easy to feel helpless during tragic situations. There are several things you can do to aid those affected by the shooting.
Donate Money
You can donate money to official relief funds for the victim's families.
Go Fund Me has verified several fundraisers that will provide "no strings attached" relief to those families.
You can also donate directly to the Uvalde School District.
An official account with First State Bank has been set up for donations through UCISD to assist the families of this tragedy.— Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 25, 2022
Please know that the FSB account, is the only verified location to make any monetary donations. No other source is currently recognized. pic.twitter.com/psQb6fD6Ls
Donate Blood
While donating blood locally may not directly help victims in Texas, reports indicated that donated blood helped save at least one life following the tragedy.
Your blood donation could help save a life in the Wabash Valley. Here's how you can help.