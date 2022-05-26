 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Vigo,
eastern Sullivan, northeastern Knox, southwestern Clay, western
Greene and Daviess Counties through 645 PM EDT...

At 611 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from near
Sullivan to 6 miles south of Linton to Washington. Movement was north
at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Landspouts, wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds
could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured
objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Sullivan around 615 PM EDT.
Linton around 620 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

After the tragic school shooting in Texas - how can you help?

  • 0
What we know about the victims at Robb Elementary School

"Amazing Grace" was played during the vigil as members of the community wept and hugged.

 Marco Bello/Reuters

It's easy to feel helpless during tragic situations. There are several things you can do to aid those affected by the shooting.

Donate Money

You can donate money to official relief funds for the victim's families.

Go Fund Me has verified several fundraisers that will provide "no strings attached" relief to those families.

You can also donate directly to the Uvalde School District.


Donate Blood

While donating blood locally may not directly help victims in Texas, reports indicated that donated blood helped save at least one life following the tragedy.

Your blood donation could help save a life in the Wabash Valley. Here's how you can help.

