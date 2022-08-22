A campus in pain: Three Indiana State University students killed, and two more hurt in crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A crash early Sunday morning sent shockwaves through the Indiana State University campus - and beyond. That's as three students from the school were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Riley.
What happened?
Vigo County Sheriff's deputies were called to a single car crash just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on State Road 46 at Main Street in Riley. There were five Indiana State University students in the car.
Police told News 10 that the car was on fire when they arrived. They could pull two students out of the car, but three were killed.
The two that were pulled from the car had serious injuries.
Who was in the car?
Police have identified all five students who were in the car at the time of the crash. Four of the five were on ISU's football team.
Killed in the crash were:
- 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois
- 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana
- 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio
Injured in the crash were:
- 20-year-old Omarian Dixon of Lafayette, Indiana
- 19-year-old John Moore of Wheaton, Illinois
Of the five, the only one not on ISU's football team was Jayden Musili.
Counseling Services
During this difficult time, there are counseling services available for everyone at Indiana State.
The university is working to provide 24-7 counseling to all ISU students and staff in need.
Here's what you need to know:
- Counseling services are available for students, faculty, and staff 24/7 at the counseling center's hotline.
- That important phone number is 812-237-3939.
- ISU officials tell News 10 students and staff can also go speak with counselors in-person during the school week.
- Those services will be offered starting Monday morning on the second floor of Gillium Hall.
- The counseling center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.
An outpouring from the community
Since the crash, the community has come together to remember the students involved.
On Sunday, we received this written statement from ISU's president, Dr. Deborah Curtis:
"This is a terrible tragedy. As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."
On Sunday night, hundreds of people gathered at Memorial Stadium to honor the three killed in the crash. Among the hundreds of people were students, athletes, teachers and coaches.
"I'm just hoping people respect the families, the fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, uncles, and aunts," Carey Harney said. "This is a sad day, a really sad day for Terre Haute."
Pathway to Blue Director Sadé Walker on Jayden Musili:
"His smile was infectious...He worked very hard to navigate college. He was very excited about his classes and becoming a Sycamore."
Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales:
"My heart is broken at the loss of these three souls...Life is so precious, and it is very difficult to comprehend when tragic events like this happen. They will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to each of their families."
ISU football coach Curt Mallory:
"It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families. Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."
Social media outpouring
Dozens of others have taken to social media to pay their respects, including local lawmakers, area high schools and colleges, and even NFL groups.
We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.