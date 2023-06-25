4th of July preview: How to stay safe when handling fireworks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's no secret that fireworks can be dangerous when put in the wrong hands, or even when they are in the right ones. that is why local professionals are giving their advice to those handling potentially dangerous items.
4th of July celebrations began this weekend in the Wabash Valley and will continue throughout the holiday. Many will go see a professional show while others will put on their own at heir house or in their neighborhood.
There are two levels of fireworks, class-B and class-C. Class-C are for your everyday consumer and what many will see when celebrating the holiday. Class-B are far more dangerous, require a license to sell and set off, and should be handled with extra care.
"It's really the amount of gun powder that is put into the fireworks," said Will Fouty, who has been handling fireworks for almost 10 years. "Once you start bringing them in to the point where you need to have a license for class-B, you can know that you are kind of getting into some of the heavier stuff. In return, would need more safety precautions as well."
Even those handling class-C fireworks need to take proper action to make sure they are safe. Matt Ames is the police information officer of the Putnamville police post. He says the recent dry weather could raise the risk of danger.
"When you shoot something up in the air, you need to make sure that you are looking up," he said. "Make sure that there are no trees around, especially with the dry weather that we have right now, could tend for a small fire to happen."
Having fun on the holiday is important, but Ames says safety should be the main priority.
"The most important this is, this is the time of year where family friends are getting together and having a good time," he said. "They are going to use fireworks to help celebrate the United States here. When you are doing that, make sure that you are using safety the entire time."
Every year there are allotted times when setting off fireworks becomes legal. Here are what those days and hours look like this year.
June 29th - July 3rd: From 5 p.m. until 2 hours after sunset.
July 4th: From 10 a.m. to midnight.
July 5th - July 9th: From 5 p.m. until 2 hours after sunset.
For those who aren't sure how dangerous class-B fireworks can be, Fouty says he has seen first hand the destruction they can cause.
"It's usually about 5 to 6 times the power in gun powder in a class-B firework," he said. "So, completely different level, whole different league, where you need a lot more safety precautions for sure."