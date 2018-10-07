Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Sun and a few afternoon showers. Hot again.

Posted: Sun Oct 07 08:12:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Oct 07 08:12:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

today we're looking at a day that's a lot like yesterday. mostly sunny and warm with highs at 86, and an afternoon shower could be possible. tonight we're looking to stay warm with lows down to 68 under a partly cloudy sky. tomorrow mostly sunshine, but continuing the warm trend with day time highs at 86. fall weather returns by the end of the work week.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
A sprinkle or two for sunday, sunny and drier for monday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

