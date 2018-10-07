Clear

Northview boys, South girls win sectional

Cross country at Lavern Gibson.

cross country sectionals out at lavern gibson in terre haute today.. in the girls race .. south's lilly barton beats the field by a full 30 seconds to win the sectional title.. braves finish first as a team. but check out the battle for second.. shakamak's jacy collins and northview's evie noel .. noel looks like she has it.. but collins turns it on at the line to take 2nd place .. in the boys race .. it was terre haute south sophmore cael light who went wire to wire to win the sectional title.. but it's the northview knights who take the team trophy with four top ten finishers.. the knights have won back- to-back sectional crowns.. that's it for sports. we're going to
