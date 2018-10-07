Speech to Text for Rivet knocks off Shoals.

ever boys sectional title.. jug rox facing vincennes rivet.. 1st half.. cameron kline attacking.. off keeper and into net.. 1-0 rivet.. late in the period.. colton mouzin in space.. chips in.. 2-0 rivet.. 2nd half.. cedric schleiss slices up the defense.. goal .. 3-0 patriots.. then.. mouzin shot no good off the post.. jacob west there for putback.. vincennes rivet is back on top of the sectional.. the patriots defeat shoals 4-nil.. it's rivet's first sectional title since 2014.. the past two years we've lost at the hands of south knox, a great team every year. shoals got the win, so we didn't have to face them. but this means everything to finally get that win.