North girls fall to BHSS

Panthers win 1-0 in sectional title.

Posted: Sat Oct 06 21:13:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 06 21:13:53 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

North girls fall to BHSS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

girls soccer.. the patriots are ranked 16th in the 3-a polls.. and they battle another ranked squad for the sectional title.. patriots defending the home field against 20th ranked bloomington south.. panthers corner kick.. riley saddlemire header.. megan benefiel makes the save.. 0-0.. a few minutes later.. caitlin nash shot on goal.. benefiel save again.. then.. dangerous cross.. kristen ridner goal... that goal is all it took as bloomington south holds on late in this one to beat terre haute north 1-nil.. pantrs claim the sectional crown.. [e8]vin rivet vs. shoals soccer sectionals-vo down at north knox.. shoals looking for
