Clear

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Hot and humid with a few thunderstorms.

Posted: Sat Oct 06 08:20:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Oct 06 08:20:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

topping out at 85. this afternoon expect the chance for a few pop up thunderstorms. tonight most of the rain clears out, but overnight lows stay warm, down to 68. tomorrow the heat continues on as day time highs climb to 86. a slight chance for scattered showers stays with us sunday. expect cooler temperatures by the end of next week.
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Hot with rain chances.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

