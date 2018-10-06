Speech to Text for Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

topping out at 85. this afternoon expect the chance for a few pop up thunderstorms. tonight most of the rain clears out, but overnight lows stay warm, down to 68. tomorrow the heat continues on as day time highs climb to 86. a slight chance for scattered showers stays with us sunday. expect cooler temperatures by the end of next week. people across the country are one, with temperatures topping out at 85. this afternoon expect the chance for a few pop up thunderstorms. tonight most of the rain clears out, but overnight lows stay warm, down to 68. tomorrow the heat continues on as day time highs climb to 86. a slight chance for scattered showers stays with us sunday. expect cooler temperatures by the end of next week. people across the country are checking their freezers one, with temperatures topping out at 85. this afternoon expect the chance for a few pop up thunderstorms. tonight most of the rain clears out, but overnight lows stay warm, down to 68. tomorrow the heat continues on as day time highs climb to 86. a slight chance for scattered showers stays with us sunday. expect cooler temperatures by the end of next week. people across the country are checking their freezers are checking their freezers one, with temperatures topping out at 85. this afternoon expect the chance for a few pop up thunderstorms. tonight most of the rain clears out, but overnight lows stay warm, down to 68. tomorrow the heat continues on as day time highs climb to 86. a slight chance for scattered showers stays with us sunday. expect cooler temperatures by the end of next week. people across the country are checking their freezers after an arizona company one, with temperatures topping out at 85. this afternoon expect the chance for a few pop up thunderstorms. tonight most of the rain clears out, but overnight lows stay warm, down to 68. tomorrow the heat continues on as day time highs climb to 86. a slight chance for scattered showers stays with us sunday. expect cooler temperatures by the end of next week. people across the country are checking their freezers