Brick Piano dedication

Posted: Fri Oct 05 19:24:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 19:24:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Brick Piano dedication

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brick piano in the crossroads plaza at the sky garden parking garage. it's on a stage-type structure in front of the garage. the piece of art is in honor of the wabash valley musicians hall of fame. there was a dedication ceremony tonight. the people who worked on the project hope to keep people entertained. expecting a lot of live entertainment to come back onto the stage and get some feet on the street downtown. we are so blessed with the universities and so much talent. i want people to come down and take their picture and post it and show people there is something going on downtown. a local artist will also be painting a mural at the parking garage! it will be music-themed. now to the weather
