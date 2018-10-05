Speech to Text for New exhibit at the Terre Haute Children's Museum

it's new for you tonight at 10! the terre haute children's museum unveiled a new exhibit this afternoon. it's called "fit gym." the goal is to get kids moving. the new exhibit features the five elements of fitness. those are endurance.. strength.. cardio.. flexibility.. and body composition. "i hope that they play in fit gym and take some of the things they learned and take them home and become healthier more fit people in their every day lives." kids aged four to 14 can check out the new fit gym. a group is bringing more musical fun to downtown terre haute! you'll find a new