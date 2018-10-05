Speech to Text for Getting ready for Pioneer Days

in time and learn how early pioneers lived in the wabash valley. the annual "pioneer days" event takes place at fowler park in southern vigo county. that's where news 10's heather good spent the afternoon. she has more on the what's in store... and an update on efforts to restore a cabin destroyed by fire more than a year ago. standup: the goal was to have cocran cabin done in time for pioneer days and -- while the walls are up -- there there's still a lot of work that needs to be done so park officials are using this as an opportunity to teach people about what it was like to build a cabin in pioneer days. covered: maloney says, "i think it's a really neat addition to pioneer days." it's a 19th century construction site -- but also the newest attraction in pioneer village. modern day volunteers do as the pioneers would to rebuild this fire ravaged cabin. volunteer ronnie gillin says, "within the past few days we've got it to this point and it's take quite a bit of work to get it to this point so we figure it'd be a good demonstration on how the floor joices would be set on the second level." standup: this is actually one of the logs damaged in the cabin fire and volunteers say they plan to clean it up and actually use it as a fireplace mantle in the rebuilt cabin. ronnie gillin is spending his retirement -- working on cocran cabin... he's also a longtime pioneer days volunteer. he restored this wagon and teaches aspirering pioneers how to make ropes. gillin says, "we usually have a line setting out there waiting to do the ropes." pioneer days boasts horse drawn wagon rides... muzzleloader camp... and various demonstration s. laura maloney, vigo county parks department natural resource programmer, says, "well, it's really neat to see what our culture, our history like back in pioneer era so this gives people a glimpse into the different activities, skill set that you needed to be successful out here in indiana." standup: volunteers say they hope to have work done on this cabin before winter sets in just like the pioneers. in vigo county, heather good, news 10. the 46th annual event is tomorrow and sunday from 9am to 5pm. the cost is five dollars per car.