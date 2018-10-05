Clear

Local store holds sale to promote local farmers

healthy eating. baesler's market in terre haute is having a special sale. customers can fill up a special bag from the store with "designated" produce. it'll only cost 15 dollars. organizers say they're doing this sale to promote local farmers, and good eating habits. [c2]fill it fresh at baesler's-sotvo 16:01:13,05 "it's a really great opportunity to get some fruits and vegatables. maybe give you a chance to eat some more than what you usually do to get you in a better habit." the sale ends tomorrow. speaking of fresh ....two circus
