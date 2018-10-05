Clear

Pay it Forward Program

Pay it Forward Program

Posted: Fri Oct 05 15:32:01 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 15:32:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Pay it Forward Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lives. "hoosier heating and cooling" in terre haute launched its "pay it forward campaign." the company is working with comfortkeepers they're giving away a heating and cooling system. this month -- anyone can nominate a local first responder .. explaining why he or she should win. one of the owners of hoosier heating and cooling says they hope to spark a movement of kindness. we are small company and we wanted to help out here in the valley. we just want to, also with this, to inspire other companies to similar things we do. a group will go through the nominations in november! we've linked you to the submission form online. visit w-t-h-i t-v dot com. tomorrow is the big day for washington indiana. 2.5
Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local store holds sale to promote local farmers

Image

Pay it Forward Program

Image

Somebody will become a millionaire in Washington, Indiana this weekend

Image

A not so fall-like weekend ahead

Image

Richland Active Shooter training

Image

Bloomfield Apple Festival takes place this weekend

Image

Go Ivy Day at Ivy Tech

Image

Rose-Hulman breaks ground on new building

Image

Latest on Terre Haute sinkhole repair

Image

Officials release the name of Greene County crash victim

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide