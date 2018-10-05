Speech to Text for A not so fall-like weekend ahead

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10am. mostly sunny, with a high near 88. southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. saturday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind around 5 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. around 70. south wind 6 to 8 mph. saturday a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. mostly sunny, with a high near 88. southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. saturday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind around 5 mph. new rainfall amounts of less than tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. "prices at the pump".. usually drop this time of year.. but "if" you've gassed-up recently.. you've