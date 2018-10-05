Clear

Richland Active Shooter training

Richland Active Shooter training

Posted: Fri Oct 05 14:31:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 14:31:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Richland Active Shooter training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

across the country". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. how "richland county, illinois teachers".. were the students today.. all to improve "safety". //////// //////// "in an active shooter situation, it can be your kid's teachers who become the first responders. that's especially true in a small community like here in richland county." teachers filled the gym at richland countys elementary school. ellis and ellis consulting firm was also there. the firm trains schools and teachers how to better prepare for an active shooter situation. consultants say communication with students is key. this helps to identify any potential problems. teachers also participated in an active shooter drill. the drill is intended to breakdown what an actual shooter situation may look like. the training also guides the school and law enforcement on any issues with response or overall flaws. afternoon sessions focused on c-p-r and other life- saving skills. consultant "ronald ellis" says these skills are necessary for teachers in rural communities. "unfortunately most of the rampage shooting targeted violence is over in three to four minutes. long before officers even get here. so that's why we say the schools are the first responders. they need to move people to safety." "the school corporation worked with the olney police and the richland county sheriff's department. in richland county, gary brian news 10." /////// "friday nights" .. have many of us heading outdoors! so "if"
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Rain Returns, warmer air is here.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A not so fall-like weekend ahead

Image

Richland Active Shooter training

Image

Bloomfield Apple Festival takes place this weekend

Image

Go Ivy Day at Ivy Tech

Image

Rose-Hulman breaks ground on new building

Image

Latest on Terre Haute sinkhole repair

Image

Officials release the name of Greene County crash victim

Image

Scammers act as deputies in Parke County

Image

Nathan Derickson released on bond, for the third time

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide