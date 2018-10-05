Clear

Bloomfield Apple Festival takes place this weekend

Bloomfield Apple Festival takes place this weekend

Posted: Fri Oct 05 14:28:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 14:28:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

"in bloomfield". it's the annual "bloomfield apple festival". you're looking "at last year's festival". "organizers say" .. there's something for everyone at this year's festival.. including.. "plenty of delicious apples!" /////// "the weekend is filled with activities such as a tractor pull for kids, a 5k race, a car show downtown on the square, we have amusement rides and entertainment on the stage, apple baking contests. it's a fun family weekend." "the festival" wraps-up tonight at 10:30.
