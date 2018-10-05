Clear

Go Ivy Day at Ivy Tech

Posted: Fri Oct 05 14:26:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 14:26:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

what "go ivy day" was all about today. "ivy tech community college".. here in terre haute.. held the event "for high school juniors and seniors". "organizers said" .. they want upper classmen to figure-out what college looks like before they graduate. students got the opportunity "to meet with advisors", "learn about student loans", and "how to apply". "if" you missed "go i day" today.. the next one will be held "in the spring". a "49"-year tradition continues
