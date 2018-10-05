Clear

Rose-Hulman breaks ground on new building

Rose-Hulman breaks ground on new building

Posted: Fri Oct 05 14:25:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 14:25:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Rose-Hulman breaks ground on new building

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"academic building". a big crowd gathered for the ceremonial toss of the dirt. "the new academic building" wil include "collaborative workspaces" and "design studios". you'll also find "flexible classrooms", "chemistry labs", and "faculty innovation spaces". an anonymous donor.. generously put "15"-million- dollars toward this campus expansion project. /////// [b14]rhit groundbreaking-sot vo ////// "it is hard to do these kinds of projects. and the fact that this individual made this commitment to rose-hulman because they recognize the commitment rose-hulman makes in the world today and this building will allow us to continue to allow us to make that differnce in the world forever." //////// the new academic addition.. is expected to be made available to students "for the 20-21-22 school year". "a push" to get high school students interested in college .. that's
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
Rain Returns, warmer air is here.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A not so fall-like weekend ahead

Image

Richland Active Shooter training

Image

Bloomfield Apple Festival takes place this weekend

Image

Go Ivy Day at Ivy Tech

Image

Rose-Hulman breaks ground on new building

Image

Latest on Terre Haute sinkhole repair

Image

Officials release the name of Greene County crash victim

Image

Scammers act as deputies in Parke County

Image

Nathan Derickson released on bond, for the third time

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide