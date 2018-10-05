Speech to Text for Silver Birch Assisted Living of Terre Haute, Oct 4th 4pm - 5pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

y16fy of premier affordable assisted living communities that promote wellness, convenience, and community. we help older adults live an inspired life no matter their financial situation and have designed a community that makes quality assisted living affordable for everyone. qualified residents can receive government support for silver birch services. silver birch of terre haute 650 lafayette ave terre haute, in 47807 map & directions contact us 812- 237-0123 terrehaute@sil verbirch living.com silver birch of terre haute. silver birch is a growing family of premier affordable assisted living communities that promote wellness, convenience, and community. we help older adults live an inspired life no matter their financial situation and have designed a community that we have