Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Donate To The Red Cross
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Video
On Demand
Watch Now
TV Apps
YouTube
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Our Apps
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Eric Stidman says goodbye to Melissa
News 10 This Morning
Posted: Fri Oct 05 05:48:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 05:56:48 PDT 2018
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
69°
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Robinson
Overcast
68°
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Overcast
67°
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Rockville
Broken Clouds
69°
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Casey
Broken Clouds
66°
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Brazil
Broken Clouds
69°
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Marshall
Broken Clouds
69°
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Rain Returns, warmer air is here.
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
Nathan Derickson is back in jail, accused of violating terms of his release
Trailer fire on Interstate 70 forced crews to close westbound lanes
Over 6.5 million pounds of beef recalled over salmonella concerns
Terre Haute businessman facing money laundering and corrupt business practice charges
Developer wants land behind Top Guns rezoned
Crews work on another Terre Haute sinkhole
UPDATE: Noblesville police find two missing girls in Madison County
Linton man charged with attempted murder
Paris Police release photos from Wendy's armed robbery
'...a stronger future calls for action.' VCSC superintendent calls for change in school corporation policies
Latest Video
Eric Stidman says goodbye to Melissa
All you need to know for Friday
Showers and storms, warmer. High: 82°
Northview volleyball
THS girls soccer
THN girls soccer
Northview girls soccer
A cool breezy night...but a warm front is coming back
The circus is in town
Terre Haute Young Leaders Conference
In Case You Missed It
Money raised at charity game helps local kids
Precious items saved after VFW closure
Annual powwow connects people through ceremony
Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history
Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash
Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge
Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders
People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool
A hometown team honors a hero
Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide