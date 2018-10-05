Speech to Text for Showers and storms, warmer. High: 82°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Showers and storms, warmer. High: 82° Friday Night: Still cloudy, late showers. Low: 71° Saturday: SRain, partly cloudy. High: 88° Detailed Forecast: Showers and storms are possible this morning and warmer conditions will move in. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80's this afternoon. Tonight temperatures will drop very slowly to the lower 70's. Conditions will still be cloudy and there will be a possibility of rain late that will continue through the day tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. It will be even warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 80's. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031