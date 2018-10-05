Clear

Showers and storms, warmer. High: 82°

Showers and storms are possible this morning and warmer conditions will move in.

Posted: Fri Oct 05 03:36:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Oct 05 03:39:22 PDT 2018

Speech to Text for Showers and storms, warmer. High: 82°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Showers and storms, warmer. High: 82° Friday Night: Still cloudy, late showers. Low: 71° Saturday: SRain, partly cloudy. High: 88° Detailed Forecast: Showers and storms are possible this morning and warmer conditions will move in. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80's this afternoon. Tonight temperatures will drop very slowly to the lower 70's. Conditions will still be cloudy and there will be a possibility of rain late that will continue through the day tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. It will be even warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 80's. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 60°
Indianapolis
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 61°
Brazil
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 62°
Rain Returns, warmer air is here.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All you need to know for Friday

Image

Showers and storms, warmer. High: 82°

Image

Northview volleyball

Image

THS girls soccer

Image

THN girls soccer

Image

Northview girls soccer

Image

A cool breezy night...but a warm front is coming back

Image

The circus is in town

Image

Terre Haute Young Leaders Conference

Image

Salvation Army holds open house

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide