Northview volleyball

Lady Knights win WIC

Posted: Thu Oct 04 20:49:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Oct 04 20:49:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

their 10th wic championship in the last 11 years.... the lady knights traveled to cloverdale for the wic title match tonight... game one.....kambree lucas sets northview star jenny lundy and she delivers a missile with that spike, no way cloverdale is returning it.... next its lundy with the set for her partner in crime lucas, who's just as good at spiking a volleyball....point northview... this lady knights team has so many good players....senior madeline sinders with a nice shot cross court for the winner .... northview wins three-nothing, the lady knights do it again...there wic champs for the 10th time in the last 11 years.... [f10]pacers rockets-vo the indiana pacers long awatied offseason came to an end tonight, as the blue and
